Sale of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s Switzerland Business Receives Reg… – Press Release

SAN ANTONIO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO (the “Company”) today announced that the sale of the Company’s Switzerland business to Goldbach Group, an affiliate of TX Group, has received regulatory approval from the Swiss Competition Commission. The Company now expects the transaction to close late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the receipt of a customary tax ruling and completion of a transaction-related reorganization.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 24 countries.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goals,” “potential,” “targets” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, such as statements about the satisfaction of closing conditions for the sale of our Swiss business; the use of, and potential hedging of, the proceeds therefrom; the continuing review of strategic alternatives for our European businesses; our expectations of optimizing our portfolio; our expectations with respect to our Americas…