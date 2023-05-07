Salem State University launches the largest fundraising campaign in Massachusett… – Press Release

SALEM, Mass., May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On May 6, 2023, Salem State University announced the public launch of a $75 million fundraising campaign, the largest philanthropic endeavor in the history of Massachusetts’ nine state universities.

The Meet the Moment™ campaign combines deep investments in student success with the revitalization of Salem State’s campus, positioning the university to meet the needs of its students today and the North Shore region for decades to come.

At the May 6 public launch event, about 400 students, alumni, donors, and community members came together at Salem State’s O’Keefe Complex to learn more about the goals of Meet the Moment™, which are all centered around student success. Salem State President John D. Keenan announced that the university is already more than 50 percent of the way to its $75 million fundraising goal, having raised $40 million to date.

“Members of our community on- and off-campus know that the future of this region, from the opportunities we offer to the vitality of the workforce and its civic leaders, rely on a strong Salem State. Our students go on to become the professionals that our region needs: teachers, scientists, nurses, business leaders, social workers, public servants, and more,” said Keenan. “We put students first in every decision and dollar we invest in Salem State, and our campaign priorities demonstrate that commitment.”

Meet the Moment™ is the second and largest comprehensive campaign in Salem State’s almost 170-year history. The effort has been quietly gaining momentum since 2020 when the Salem State University Foundation, Inc. and the Salem State University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to support it.

“Building partnerships in support of this campaign has shown us just how much enthusiasm there is in our community for Salem State’s mission,” said Cheryl Webster Crounse, executive director of the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., and vice president of advancement. “Salem State…