Sales of SUV Seats is Anticipated to Surge at a Valuation of US$ 41.2 billion by… – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global SUV seats market is expected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. By end of the forecast period, a valuation of US$ 41.2 billion is anticipated.



The rising use of lightweight materials to reduce seat weight in sport utility vehicles is expected to drive market growth. During the forecast period, an increase in SUV demand and a surge in vehicle production will amplify product sales. Moreover, escalating demand for lightweight seat frames and climate-controlled seat technology will also fuel the product demand.

In addition, increasing effect of global warming is leading to extreme temperatures. This complicates travel for drivers and passengers in SUVs. Furthermore, due to increasing climate and environmental challenges, the SUV seat market is expected to leverage new technologies. For instance, if a passenger vehicle is left in the sun all day, the trapped heat will make it uncomfortable for the passenger and driver to sit in that vehicle.

Also, advancements in technology are paving the way for the development of climate control seating technology in SUV seats. This is allowing the consumers to cool them in an instant. To accomplish this, manufacturers are launching seats that have inbuilt perforated inserts with fans and chillers.

Likewise, companies are integrating fabric-based heaters in seats, which prove to be beneficial in cold weather. As a result, companies are stressing over the need to provide climate-controlled seats in SUVs. Heated, powdered, and ventilated applications are made available for commercial use which is already being used in many low-cost SUVs. This adaptation will positively benefit market growth in the future as well.

Also, the companies are also providing…