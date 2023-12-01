Salman Butt: Former Pakistan captain given first official function since spot-fixing conviction

Salman Butt was captain during Pakistan’s Test series against England in 2010

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has been appointed to a first official role since being convicted of spot-fixing.

Butt, 39, is one of three consultants to new chief selector Wahab Riaz.

In 2011 he was sent to prison for 30 months and banned from playing for 10 years for his part in a conspiracy to bowl deliberate no-balls during a 2010 Test match against England at Lord’s.

Fast bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir, who was 18 at the time, were also banned for being involved.

The spot-fixing involved deliberately bowling no-balls at certain moments in the game.

Amir returned to play for Pakistan in 2016 but neither Butt or Asif represented their country again, only returning to domestic cricket.

Butt joins Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar and they start their roles with immediate effect, beginning with Pakistan’s T20 series against New Zealand in January.

Akmal, who played 53 Tests, 157 one-day…