Salman Rushdie’s magical new novel ‘Victory Metropolis’ accommodates ‘the knowledge of a lifetime’

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Keeping you in the know, Culture Queue is an ongoing series of recommendations for timely books to read, films to watch and podcasts and music to listen to.

The story of Pampa Kampana, poet, prophet and mother of the empire of Bisnaga, begins with fire.

Salman Rushdie’s protagonist in his new novel “Victory City” — a fictional retelling of the fallen Indian empire of Vijayanagar — lives to be 247 years old and buries 24,000 of her verses on the history of the city, works that would be discovered centuries later. But when the story begins, she is a 9-year-old girl who watches her mother and all the women she knows die by self-immolation when soldiers destroy their city. Alone, she becomes a vessel for a local goddess, who bestows her with divine abilities and a long life.

Years later, two boys, Hakka and Bukka (Vijayanagar’s real-life founders and first kings), seek wisdom from a monk who has taken in the young, grieving Pampa Kampana. She instructs…