Salmonella: Barry Callebaut, world’s largest chocolate manufacturing facility, shut over outbreak

Swiss chocolate producer Barry Callebaut paused production at its plant in Wieze, Belgium, on Monday, the company said in a statement Thursday.

The Wieze plant is the biggest chocolate factory in the world, according to government tourism website Visit Flanders.

“For Barry Callebaut food safety is paramount. Our robust food safety programs in place allowed us to quickly identify lecithin as the source of the contamination,” the company said in the statement, adding that Belgian food authorities (FAVV) were informed of the incident.

Lecithin is a fatty substance used to bind together other ingredients in the chocolate.