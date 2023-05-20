Salubris Biotherapeutics Presents Positive Updates from Phase 1b Clinical Trial … – Press Release

After a Single Administration of JK07, Patients in All Dose Cohorts Showed Improvement in Ejection Fraction (EF) Through Day 90

JK07 was Generally Safe and Well-Tolerated

JK07 is a First-in-class Antibody Fusion and Selective ErbB4 Agonist

Company Plans to Initiate Phase 2 Heart Failure Study in the Second Half of 2023

Salubris Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SalubrisBio), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing novel complex biologic therapeutics, today announced positive updated results from the ongoing Phase 1b study of JK07 in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The data were presented in a late breaking oral session during the annual congress of the European Society of Cardiology’s Heart Failure Association. JK07 is the first investigational antibody fusion protein and first selective ErbB4 agonist to enter clinical development for heart failure. Heart failure is a serious health condition that contributes to one in eight deaths in the U.S. and impacts nearly 6.5 million Americans1.

Fourteen patients were randomized 3 to 1 (11 JK07 : 3 placebo), with five patients in each of the first two cohorts (0.03mg/kg and 0.09 mg/kg, respectively), and four in the third cohort (0.27 mg/kg). Single doses were administered intravenously and changes from baseline values of left ventricular EF were measured for each patient. Results from the study were presented by principal investigator Dr. W. H. Wilson Tang, Research Director and staff cardiologist in the Section of Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic.

Key findings include:

Robust dose-dependent biomarker changes demonstrated target engagement at all dose levels.