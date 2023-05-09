Sam Billings: England wicketkeeper points warning over pores and skin most cancers after requiring therapy

Sam Billings opted out of the Indian Premier League to focus on playing red-ball cricket for Kent

Sam Billings says cricketers need to do more to protect themselves from the sun, reflecting on his own treatment for skin cancer.

England wicketkeeper Billings, 31, had two operations to remove a malignant melanoma on his chest in 2022.

He received the diagnosis after he attended a skin cancer screening at his county, Kent.

Billings recovered to play a full winter of cricket, but wants to use his experience to help others in the sport.

Speaking to The Telegraph external-link , Billings said he was changing during one of England’s white-ball games against Australia in November when his team-mates asked about the scar on his chest.

“I think the boys were pretty shocked,” he said.

He added on social media that when he had the procedure in October 2022, it “put cricket on the back burner and into perspective”.

Billings said he felt that in Britain people often had an attitude that was “pretty…