Sam Billings: Kent captain steps down after six years in position

Sam Billings won the last of his three Test caps for England against India in July 2022

Sam Billings has stepped down as Kent captain after six years in the role to focus on finding a return to form.

The wicketkeeper-batter has 68 England caps across all formats but struggled for runs in 2023, eventually stepping away from red-ball duties in May.

Billings told members at the annual Kent Cricket Awards: “It is time for someone else to take the club forward.”

The 32-year-old will remain a Kent player for at least two more seasons after extending his deal last winter.

The academy graduate was named as the club’s 35th captain in January 2018 and guided the side to promotion to Division One and the One-Day Cup Final in his first season, while he lifted the T20 Blast trophy in 2021 at Edgbaston.

“It has been an incredible honour to captain this great club. Hopefully I’ve left the club in a better place and taken the cap forward,” Billings said.

