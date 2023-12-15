Sam Billings: Kent T20 captain indicators white-ball solely contract till 2025

Eoin Morgan (left) and Sam Billings


Sam Billings (right) has played in the Big Bash and IPL, while also captaining the Oval Invincibles in the Hundred

England international Sam Billings has signed a new white-ball only contract at Kent until the end of 2025.

Billings, 32, captains the Kent T20 side and made his debut for the Canterbury-based county in 2011.

The right-hander has played 68 times for England in all formats, following his international debut in 2015.

The new deal, Kent said in a statement, allows Billings to “pursue increasing opportunities in limited-overs cricket overseas during the calendar year”.

Billings, who played three Tests for England in 2022, last played first-class cricket in May when he recorded a pair while captaining Kent in the County Championship defeat at Surrey.

“I’m very grateful for the club’s openness and understanding during discussions around my future,” Billings said.

“In an ever-changing landscape of our sport, I’ve tried juggling all formats for some time and have found it very…



