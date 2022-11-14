Sam Curran might go down as one in every of England’s white-ball greats – Matthew Mott

‘Outstanding’ – Curran takes 3-12 from his four overs

England all-rounder Sam Curran could become “one of the white-ball greats”, according to coach Matthew Mott.

He took 13 wickets, including 5-10 against Afghanistan – the best T20 figures for an Englishman.

“There’s no ceiling for him. He’s a great player,” said Mott, speaking after England’s win.

“When the pressure is on, he just wants the ball in his hand or he wants the bat in his hand and he wants to try and win the game for his country. He’s been special.”

Curran excelled in a new role bowling at the end of an innings, an area where England have struggled recently in white-ball cricket.

It cost England a place in the 2021 final of the same tournament, when New Zealand hit 57 from just 24 balls to knock them out in the semi-final.

But Curran’s variety in pace and bounce deceived batters at the death throughout the competition in Australia, albeit on bowler-friendly surfaces.

“Some of the overs he’s bowled – the pressure overs – …