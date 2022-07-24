Sam Northeast: Glamorgan batter savours ‘particular’ win after file knock of 410

Sam Northeast (R) and Chris Cooke walk off at Leicestershire after setting a Glamorgan record stand of 461

Glamorgan batter Sam Northeast was delighted after becoming one of only nine men to have hit more than 400 runs in a first-class innings.

The 32-year-old’s unbeaten 410 helped claim a thrilling win at Leicestershire that boosted their promotion hopes.

In the County Championship, only Brian Lara’s 501 not out in 1994 and Archie MacLaren’s 424 in 1895 recorded higher scores.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in yet but it was a very special day,” Northeast said.

“It’s truly special to be part of the list of names… it’s just crazy, people keep telling me what a special achievement it is.”

Northeast could potentially have overhauled even West Indies great Lara’s mark, but after helping Glamorgan reach 795-5 at lunch on the final day – the highest score in the Welsh county’s history – there was the chance to claim a crucial win.

Leicestershire had hit 584 in their first innings but now trailed by…