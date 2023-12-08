Sam Robson: Opener indicators two-year extension with Middlesex

Sam Robson (right) helped Middlesex to the Championship in 2016

Former England opener Sam Robson has signed a two year contract extension with Middlesex.

Robson, 34, played seven Tests in 2014, scoring one century.

The right-hander made 856 runs at an average of 37.21 as Middlesex were relegated from Division One of the Championship last year.

“He has shown, time and time again, what a dependable, gutsy, and classy batsman he is,” director of cricket, Alan Coleman, told the club website. external-link

Robson, who was born in Sydney but qualified for England through his English mother, made his Middlesex debut in 2008.

His 337 runs in the match against Warwickshire in Middlesex’s title winning year in 2016 remains the highest by a player for the county in a single game.

“His record over the last 15 years with Middlesex is exceptional,” Coleman added.

“In my opinion he has been extremely unlucky to have not played more for England as a Test opener, however I know he still maintains strong…