Samaiden Group Signs Partnership Agreement with Taiwan-based Monitoring Solution… – Press Release

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Oct 14, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Samaiden Group Berhad SAMAIDEN 0223), a clean energy solution specialist principally involved in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and power, is pleased to announce that the Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Samaiden Sdn Bhd, has signed a partnership agreement with Thingnario Ltd. today, to explore the opportunity in providing telemetry monitoring system support to the Renewable Energy (RE) as well as the Energy Efficiency (EE) businesses of Samaiden Group within Malaysia.

Mr. Fong Yeng Foon,Executive Director of Samaiden Group Berhad; IR Chow Pui Hee, Group Managing Director of Samaiden Group Berhad; Mr. Andy Hong Min Ping, Regional Manager, South Asia, of Thingnario Ltd; Mr. Lin Han Ting, Regional Manager, South Asia, of Thingnario Ltd [L-R]

Artificial Intelligence (AI) based system provider, Thingnario, is a company founded in 2016 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. It owns the “Photon” intelligent solar monitoring system that has successfully served 3,500 sites with an aggregate capacity of 1.5GW across 10 countries in 2022.

Group Managing Director of Samaiden, Ir. Chow Pui Hee said, “We’re looking forward to the collaboration with Thingnario for the excellence it gives to our Operation and Maintenance (O&M) works. As part of the Group’s digitalisation plan, we strongly believe the support from Thingnario can facilitate our transformation in this area smoothly. We’re very optimistic that we can provide effective and efficient solutions to our customers for performance optimisation and improve their return of investment.”

Chief Operating Officer of Thingnario, William Kao said, “We are looking forward to working with Samaiden to provide businesses with a technology that can help them manage plant operations and maintenance more efficiently without the hassle. More importantly, we are confident that our software will play a vital role in…