Samaritan’s Purse helping Nova Scotia wildfire victims – Press Release

Christian relief agency sending equipment, staff to help Barrington, Shelburne residents

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ – Samaritan’s Purse Canada is sending staff and equipment to the Nova Scotia districts of Shelburne and Barrington to assist those who have lost their homes and possessions.

“Nova Scotians have been hit hard by these wildfires, and we are honoured to come alongside them as they recover,” said Brent Davis, Samaritan’s Purse Canada’s director of Canadian ministry projects. “Our field teams have assessed the situation and are in contact with churches, municipal officials, and provincial wildfire staff in the area to support a coordinated response.”

More than 235 square kilometres burned in late May and early June in the region, about three hours drive southwest of Halifax. The fire forced about 6,000 people to flee for their lives and burned 150 structures, including 60 homes. There is still a province-wide ban on open fires and ground crews continue to extinguish hot spots.

“We are thankful that Samaritan’s Purse is willing to come because people in this area often feel forgotten,” said Warren Gray Macleod, Shelburne’s chief administrative officer.

Samaritan’s Purse is moving staff, equipment, and vehicles—including a Disaster Relief Unit (a tractor trailer equipped with extensive safety and recovery equipment) to the area. Working with local churches and volunteers, it expects to begin sifting through debris and ash of destroyed buildings next week to find whatever valuables survived the fire for homeowners. Volunteers will also clean up fire-damaged properties.

Shelburne and Barrington residents can request help with their properties by calling 844-547-2663.

Samaritan’s Purse already has staff and a 14-vehicle convoy set up in northern Alberta, helping the residents of Fox Lake recover from a wildfire that destroyed more than 200 buildings, including about 100 homes.

