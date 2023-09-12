Samit Patel: Departing Nottinghamshire all-rounder says he has ‘extra to provide’

Samit Patel made his senior Nottinghamshire debut aged 16

All-rounder Samit Patel says he is “far from retired” as his 22-year stay with Nottinghamshire comes to an end this summer.

The 38-year-old says his departure is “the club’s choice”, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

He leaves as a Notts great, having won six trophies, amassed almost 21,000 runs and taken more than 700 wickets in 629 appearances across all formats.

“There is plenty more in the tank,” Patel told BBC East Midlands Today.

“I’d rather stay. It was the club’s choice to move in a different direction, so I wasn’t offered a contract.

“I feel like I’ve still got more to give.

“It kind of hurt for a bit, but I’ve got over it now. Hopefully there are better things to come in future.

“Hopefully I can produce some match-winning performances for some other club down the line next year.”

‘The ride has been great’

Patel says says he has “two or three more” years of professional cricket in him and will play on…