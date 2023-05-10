Sampo Group’s results for January-March 2023 – Press Release

SAMPO PLC INTERIM STATEMENT 10 May 2023 at 9:35 am

Sampo Group’s results for January-March 2023

• Strong premium growth of 5 per cent for the Group despite adverse currency effects, driven by price increases, high retention and progress on key growth initiatives

• Underwriting profit increased by 21 per cent year-on-year to EUR 292 million and the combined ratio improved by 2.2 percentage points to 84.0 per cent

• Profit before taxes was EUR 359 million representing an increase of 30 per cent year-on-year after adjusting for IFRS 9 (277) but a decline on a reported basis (692)

• Sampo’s balance sheet remains strong, with solvency coverage of 208 per cent, including dividend accrual, and financial leverage of 27.2 per cent, net of announced capital returns

• Sampo plc’s Board of Directors has proposed to the AGM that Mandatum is separated from the Group by way of a partial demerger of Sampo plc

Key figures

EURm 1–3/2023 1–3/2022 Change, % Profit before taxes (P&C Operations) 359 692 -48 If 337 495 -32 Topdanmark 63 15 325 Hastings 10 21 -55 Holding -45 164 — Net profit for the equity holders 271 773 -65 Underwriting result 292 242 21 Change Earnings per share (EUR) 0.53 1.42 -0.90 Operational result per share (EUR) 0.51 N/A — Return on equity, % 8.6 7.3 1.3 Profit before taxes (adjusted for IFRS 9), EURm* 359 277 30%

The comparison figures for 2022 have been restated for IFRS 17 but not for IFRS 9, meaning some figures, such as investment income, are not fully comparable between the reporting periods. Net profit for the equity holders, EPS and return on equity figures include results from life operations. Mandatum is classified as discontinued operations as of 31 March 2023.

*) To enhance comparability, a Group profit before taxes (P&C operations) figure adjusted for IFRS 9, reflecting market value movements, has been provided for the prior year.

The figures in this report have not been audited.

