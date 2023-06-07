Samsung’s Exynos Auto V920 to Power Hyundai Motor’s Next-Generation In-Vehicle I… – Press Release

The Exynos Auto V920 marks Samsung’s first collaboration with Hyundai Motor in auto chip solutions

Built on a 10-core CPU design, the processor offers significant performance gains across the CPU, GPU and NPU, ensuring a safer and more captivating in-car experience

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that its latest automotive processor, the Exynos Auto V920, has been selected to power Hyundai Motor Company’s next-generation in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, which are expected to roll out by 2025. This marks Samsung’s first collaboration on automotive semiconductors with Hyundai Motor, a global mobility leader.

Samsung’s Exynos Auto V920 to Power Hyundai Motor’s Next-Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Hyundai Motor, a prominent global mobility manufacturer, and we anticipate that this partnership will further solidify our position in the automotive infotainment space,” said Jae Geol Pyee, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics. “Through close collaboration with our global customers and ecosystem partners, we will continue to create state-of-the-art automotive chip solutions that offer a safe and enjoyable mobility experience.”

The Exynos Auto V920 is Samsung’s third-generation automotive processor for advanced IVI systems. With considerable upgrades in CPU, graphics and neural processing performance, the V920 will deliver an optimal in-vehicle experience by enabling real-time display of critical driving information, as well as seamless playback of graphics-rich video content and games on multiple displays.

The V920 CPU packs 10 of Arm’s latest cores optimized for autonomous driving, enabling 1.7 times greater processing performance than…



