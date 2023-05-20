Samuel Sidiqi Makes History as the First Afghan National to Summit Mount Everest… – Press Release

Yesterday, May 17, Samuel Sidiqi, a trailblazing adventurer and founder of Afghan Peaks Charitable Trust, etched his name in history by becoming the first Afghan national to successfully reach the summit Mount Everest. Towering at an awe-inspiring 8,849 meters (29,031 feet), Everest stands as the world’s highest peak. Mr. Sidiqi’s extraordinary achievement not only showcases his personal determination and resilience but also serves as an inspiring message to the youth of Afghanistan – that with unwavering dedication, Afghans can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness.

KATHMANDU, Nepal, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Motivated by his passion to foster mountain sports in Afghanistan, Mr. Sidiqi embarked on his Everest expedition with the aim of raising awareness and generating funds for the development of skiing and mountaineering through the charitable trust he established, Afghan Peaks (www.afghanpeaks.org).

Reflecting on his monumental summit Mr. Sidiqi expressed: “By climbing Mount Everest, I aim to conveys a powerful message to all Afghan boys and girls, empowering them to believe that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to. Despite the challenges that our nation has faced in the last half century, Afghanistan possesses boundless potential for growth. Through hard work and unwavering determination, we can pave the way for a prosperous future.”

He further emphasized, “My ascent of Everest serves as a clarion call to the world, drawing attention to Afghan Peak’s mission of developing Afghanistan’s breathtaking mountains, which hold incredible promise for mountain sports and tourism. While we already host an annual ski race in Bamiyan, Afghan Peaks envisions a future many ski teams across the mountainous regions of Afghanistan, awaiting support from passionate individuals and organizations.”

About Afghan Peaks Charitable Trust

Afghan Peaks Charitable Trust is dedicated to developing the mountains of Afghanistan in terms of sport, safety and…