SAN DIEGO INDEPENDENT ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL GROUP EXPANDS ITS PRESENCE – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Synergy Orthopedic Specialists, the largest independent physician-owned, physician-led medical practice in San Diego, continues its growth in San Diego and Riverside Counties by merging Thomas W. Harris, MD’s worker’s compensation medical practice. Additionally, the esteemed group proudly welcomes two new exceptional physicians, Pascual Dutton, MD, and Scot Youngblood, MD, further bolstering their team of experts.

Dr. Thomas W. Harris, MD, with a remarkable tenure in orthopedic surgery, has chosen to join his medical practice, encompassing locations in Chula Vista, San Diego, and Indio, California, with Synergy Orthopedics. A distinguished alumnus of the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Dr. Harris holds an impressive medical background, including a surgical internship and orthopedic residency at the University of Texas and serving as a medical officer and orthopedic resident in the U.S. Navy. His extensive expertise extends to Adult Orthopaedics, arthroscopy surgery, and training at the Southern California Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Group’s fellowship program. Dr. Harris is renowned for pioneering arthroscopic surgery in San Diego, and his contributions to the field have been widely published in local and national publications, authoring four books on sports medicine.

Joining the Synergy Orthopedic Specialists’ ranks is Dr. Pascual Dutton, MD, a highly accomplished Orthopedic Surgeon with specialized expertise in Sports Medicine, Total Joint Replacement, and minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures for the knee, hip, shoulder, and elbow. Dr. Dutton is committed to delivering personalized care using cutting-edge techniques to enhance his patients’ musculoskeletal health, enabling them to return to their cherished activities. With academic distinctions from Stanford University and the UC San Diego School of Medicine, he furthered his training at the prestigious Kerlan-Jobe Sports Medicine Clinic in Los…