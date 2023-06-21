San Diego SEO Expert Local Blitz Offers Clients Latest SEO Strategies That Get R… – Press Release

North Las Vegas, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North Las Vegas, Nevada –

San Diego-based SEO and digital marketing agency Local Blitz is helping businesses leverage the power of the internet and get their brand out there in front of potential customers.

Established in 2009, the San Diego SEO expert helps small and medium-sized businesses get their web presence off the ground through a mix of the latest digital marketing strategies. The company’s clients, which include businesses from a wide range of industry domains such as real estate, automotive, eCommerce, and more, do not have the resources to run their own in-house marketing and rely on Local Blitz to deliver results that maximize their modest budgets.

Co-founder Simon White talks about the qualities to look for in an SEO partner by saying, “The most important yardstick is experience. SEO as an industry is constantly changing and evolving. There are so many options available and strategies to try, that it takes someone who has been working in the industry for years to gauge which ones make the most sense for a client’s unique business case. You also need an agency that respects your budget and can focus their attention on implementing SEO strategies that have the highest return on investment.”

The company’s SEO services include local, national, and worldwide SEO, Google AdWords management, Facebook and Instagram ads management, email marketing, social media marketing, and more. Local Blitz also has a breadth of technical expertise to implement effective on-page SEO that helps websites get fully indexed by Google’s search algorithms.

Local Blitz’s 5-step process includes discovery, strategy and communication, implementation, project launch, and reporting. The company’s SEO experts take care of all the nitty gritty details while clients get regular progress updates and get to track data such as conversion rates to see just how effectively the strategies are working.

Co-founder Nick Bennett shares an overview…