San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Wants to Thank You for Being a Friend This Earth… – Press Release

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Sends a Heartwarming PSA to Conservation Supporters Worldwide —Co-created with Partners at David&Goliath

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From scientists working to protect polar bears in the high Arctic, sloths across Amazonia and Galápagos tortoises in the Pacific Islands, to cutting-edge reintroduction programs to save endangered rhinos on the savannas and burrowing owls in the Southwest, without you, there is no them. The world’s wildlife needs everyone’s help—and together with its partners in more than 200 global conservation initiatives across eight strategic Conservation Hubs worldwide, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is on the front lines, answering the call. This Earth Day, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance wants to thank all of its conservation allies and supporters for their commitment to a world where all life thrives in their latest PSA campaign, “Thank You for Being A Friend,” created with its partners at David&Goliath (D&G).

The health of people, wildlife and the planet we all share are inextricably linked—and now more than ever, protecting Earth’s vibrant biodiversity is only possible through the support of allies around the globe. Conservation starts with people, and a commitment to nature is critical to creating a world where all life thrives. So, in this campaign, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance team members express their gratitude from all over the world.

The :60 PSA, which goes live April 22, 2023, rallies behind this year’s Earth Day theme “Invest in Our Planet.” It begins with two conservationists in the cold Arctic, protecting polar bears and acknowledging their supporters. They do so by singing a familiar song: “Thank You for Being a Friend.” The song continues, sung by community-led conservationists in different locations — from duos in the rainforest observing a sloth in a tree, a pair tending to a large tortoise, and a rock climber checking in on owl eggs on a cliff, to a conservationist…