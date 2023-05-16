Sandbags Market Size to Surpass $1794.6 Million by 2030, Globally, Exhibit a CAG… – Press Release

NEW YORK, United States, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Sandbags Market By Material (Plastic, Cotton, And Jute), By Closure (Zip Seal, Heat Seal, And Drawstring), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Sandbags Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1175.4 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1794.6 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.60% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

To know more about this report | Request A Free Sample Copy



What are Sandbags? How big is the Sandbags Industry?

Report Overview:

Sandbags are often used in landscaping, military fortification, and flood control. They are usually filled with sand or other materials for bulk & stability and are usually made of burlap, polypropylene, or woven polyethylene. During floods, sandbags are often used to mitigate the effects of water damage on homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Sandbags are used in military applications for fortification and protection from enemy fire.

Landscaping also uses barriers to prevent soil from breaking up, give weight to outdoor equipment and make lively nurseries. Overall, sandbags are a useful and adaptable choice for a variety of tasks that require stability and weight.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/sandbags-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following: