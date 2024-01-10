Sandeep Lamichhane (centre) was arrested in October 2022

Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been sentenced to eight years in prison for raping an 18-year-old woman.

Lamichhane, who is not in custody, was not present when the sentence was handed down at a court in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old – Nepal’s most high-profile cricketer – was found guilty of the offence last month.

Lamichhane’s lawyer Saroj Ghimire told Reuters he intends to appeal against the verdict in a “higher court”.

“We are not convinced about the decision of the court,” said Ghimire. “The court has whimsically declared Sandeep to be a convict. Sandeep will go to the higher court for justice.”

Lamichhane – who has played in Australia’s Big Bash and the Indian Premier League – was suspended as Nepal captain in September 2022 due to the rape accusation.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest, he was taken into custody after flying home to Kathmandu from playing in the Caribbean Premier…