Sandwich Panels Market size to grow by USD 1,138.88 million from 2022 to 2027|Ad… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The sandwich panels market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,138.88 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.85%. APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio’s analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The major factors driving the demand for sandwich panels in the APAC region are the growing demand for energy-efficient construction materials and the increasing focus on sustainable building practices. The rising disposable income and changing lifestyle of consumers in the region have led to a surge in demand for residential and commercial buildings, thereby driving the demand for sandwich panels. Moreover, the APAC region is witnessing a shift towards green building practices, which emphasizes the use of energy-efficient and sustainable materials. With their superior insulating properties and durability, sandwich panels are increasingly favoured over traditional building materials, such as brick and cement. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) – View Sample report

Vendor Landscape

The sandwich panels market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products –The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The several advantages of sandwich panels are the major factors notably driving the growth of the global sandwich panels market. There are several…