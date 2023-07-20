Sapreme Appoints Experienced Industry Executives, Dr. Jeanne Bolger and Dr. Andr… – Press Release

Sapreme, a biotechnology company focused on improving the delivery and efficacy of macromolecule therapeutics, today announced the appointment of experienced biopharmaceutical industry executives Jeanne Bolger, MD, and Andre Hoekema, PhD, to its Board of Directors. Both bring a wealth of executive, business and clinical development expertise from large pharmaceutical and innovative biotech companies as Sapreme now builds upon preclinical proof of concept in several disease indications and delivery models.

“We value the breadth and depth of Andre’s and Jeanne’s expertise and track record as Sapreme continues to grow and deliver on the potential of our technology. Their strategic guidance will be invaluable as we prepare for the next stages of corporate and scientific development for our endosomal escape technology platform and pipeline,” stated Guy Hermans, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Sapreme.

“I am looking forward to contributing to the advancement of Sapreme’s cutting-edge platform and its impact on the current therapeutic landscape. This technology is gaining recognition for its power for solving one of the most important challenges in large molecule pharmaceutical development to enable intracellular delivery and unlocking a vast number of disease targets,” commented Dr. Jeanne Bolger.

Dr. Andre Hoekema added: “Sapreme’s proprietary technology has the potential to greatly improve efficacy of large molecules and therefore offers many business development opportunities with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the field of RNA and antibodies, among others. It will be exciting to support the company in further expanding the ongoing strategic collaborations with these companies.”

During her 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Jeanne Bolger has acquired a wealth of knowledge and expertise in licensing, M&A, business development, alliance management and venture capital investments. She served as a non-executive director…