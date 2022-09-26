Saqib Mahmood: England and Lancashire bowler on challenges of damage comeback

Saqib Mahmood squirms slightly in his seat as an awkward, embarrassed smile sweeps across his face.

“It is so cringe saying this but I just get on YouTube and watch myself,” he says.

The England and Lancashire fast bowler, who admits he rarely watches cricket when not playing, has not taken to the field for five months because of a stress fracture in his back.

“I miss bowling,” he says. “The closest you get to it is just watching yourself.

“It happens randomly, sometimes spurred by a song I am listening to, but I visualise myself running in and taking a wicket – just that feeling.”

Mahmood’s injury, which ruled him for the season, was diagnosed in May. In June, BBC Sport charted Mahmood’s emotional early weeks – weeks that left him in tears.

Three months on he is progressing along a long, often lonely and frustrating, road of rehabilitation and now eyeing his return.

‘My legs and arms didn’t work at the same time’

It’s 30 August at a sunny Old Trafford.

The ground is empty, other than…