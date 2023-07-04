Saqib Mahmood: Lancashire and England quick bowler suffers recurrence of again damage

Saqib Mahmood has made two County Championship and three T20 Blast appearances for Lancashire this year

Lancashire and England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture in his back.

The 26-year-old missed most of 2022 with the injury before making a return for England in a one-day international against Bangladesh in March.

He remains unavailable for Lancashire and has now been ruled out of Oval Invincibles’ Hundred campaign.

“Everybody at Lancashire Cricket wishes Saqib a safe and successful recovery,” the club said in a statement. external-link

“Having consulted with specialists, Mahmood will now undergo rehabilitation under the guidance of Lancashire and ECB medical teams.”

The Birmingham-born seamer initially suffered the injury in a County Championship match in April 2022, two months after his Test debut.

Having returned to training towards the tail end of 2022, Mahmood continued his comeback with an appearance in two 50-over games for England Lions in…