Sarah Glenn made her debut for England in 2019

England spin bowler Sarah Glenn says she re-joined Derbyshire to help young players in her home county discover the passion she found within the team.

The 23-year-old returns after four years with Worcestershire.

It is as a Pears player that she broke through to play for England in 2019 and she has gone on to take 60 wickets in 50 games at international level.

“I was always very proud playing for Derbyshire,” Glenn said.

“I grew up playing for Derbyshire from the age of 10 and I always had that passion to push to the next level – they gave us that environment to do that.

“Even though facilities were sometimes a struggle, because women’s cricket wasn’t as big back then, it was our attitude I think.

“And because we weren’t always the strongest country, I always felt it was a lot of passion that got us through to the next level if we won games.

“That is something that stuck with me playing for Derbyshire.”

Commitments with England, and as a player…