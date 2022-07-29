Sargassum removing trial deliberate in North Sound

North Sound sargassum influx (photo provided by the DoE)

(CNS): There is no easy way of addressing the major influx of sargassum into the North Sound, Premier Wayne Panton said Thursday. Nevertheless, resources have been mobilised for a trial to pump out the invasive seaweed and reduce the impact it is having on the marine life and businesses operating in and around the area.

While this is not the first time that Grand Cayman has had to deal with sargassum, it is the first time that it has become trapped in the sound, so a different approach to the clean-up is needed, as the thick bed of seaweed is stuck in the water, among the mangroves and on the ironshore, Panton said

Government has signed a contract with a local private company and work started Friday at Garvin Park in West Bay, which is closed for the next few days, and will continue throughout the weekend. The aim is to pump as much of the sargassum out of the sea as possible, pushing the seawater that comes…