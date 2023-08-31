Sarina Wiegman dedicates Uefa Ladies’s Coach of the Yr award to Spain

Sarina Wiegman guided England to the World Cup final where they lost to Spain

England’s Sarina Wiegman has dedicated her Uefa Women’s Coach of the Year award to Spain, saying they “deserve to be listened to”.

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been widely criticised for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s World Cup victory over England.

“This team deserve to be celebrated,” Wiegman said at the ceremony in Monaco.

“I am going to give them a big applause and I hope you will join me.”

Wiegman then placed her trophy on the floor and led the audience in an ovation for the team.

Hermoso said the kiss during the presentation ceremony in Sydney on 20 August was not consensual.

Rubiales was suspended by world football’s governing body Fifa on Saturday but has repeatedly refused to resign.

Speaking on Thursday, Wiegman said: “We all know the issues around the Spanish team.

“It really hurts me as a coach, a mother of two daughters, as a wife and human…