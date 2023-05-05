SAS a 10-year leader in model risk governance, per Chartis – Press Release

The analytics giant also achieved category leader recognition in model validation as risk management takes center stage amidst pervasive economic volatility

CARY, N.C., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the financial services sector confronts the most perilous risk climate in more than a decade, Chartis Research again recognizes SAS for its innovation in helping banks, insurers and other financial services organizations confidently face the future. Among 18 top solutions evaluated by the renowned research firm, SAS was revealed as the foremost RiskTech Quadrant® category leader in model risk governance.

SAS also clinched category leader recognition in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for model validation, based on the evaluation of 20 major vendors.

“In the wake of recent bank collapses, many financial firms are reevaluating their risk management systems’ model risk governance and validation capabilities,” said Sidhartha Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. “SAS has a long history of delivering sophisticated yet intuitive solutions to guide risk practitioners through turbid economic conditions. In complement to SAS’ No. 3 overall ranking in the Chartis RiskTech100® 2023, its consistently high scores across its model validation and model risk governance quadrant evaluations demonstrate the breadth and depth of SAS’ risk and compliance solutions.”

A decade of risk management leadership

This marks SAS’ 10th year as a model risk governance leader. Among the completeness of offering criteria, SAS scored top marks in governance, data management, model inventory and dashboarding. In the market potential analysis, SAS ranked high in market penetration, growth strategy, financials and business model.

“Financial market uncertainties and increasing regulatory scrutiny demand meticulous risk model governance and validation,” said Troy Haines, Senior Vice President and Head of Risk Research and…