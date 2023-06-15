Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association Selects AuditSoft for COR Auditing … – Press Release

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – AuditSoft, the leading Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) auditing software, has been selected by the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association (SCSA) for its Certificate of Recognition (COR®) auditing and data analytics capabilities.

COR® continues to grow in popularity and AuditSoft’s user-friendly solutions have proven popular with safety associations looking for new ways to scale and meet demand.

AuditSoft’s solutions will streamline the SCSA’s COR® auditing process from end to end and benefit all key stakeholders involved in COR® audits:

A single audit workflow with built-in guidelines, automations, and features like one-click report generation will substantially reduce auditing time for safety professionals.

Standardized audit reports and electronic submission will bring efficiencies to the Quality Assurance (QA) process for audit reviewers at the SCSA.

SCSA member firms will gain access to new audit insights like peer-to-peer scoring for a more contextualized view of safety performance and to enable data-driven decision-making.

The SCSA serves close to 14,000 member companies that employ workers in building construction and are registered with the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB) for residential, commercial and industrial construction, as well as construction trades.

“We’re really excited to be working with the SCSA to bring efficiencies to their COR® auditing processes,” said Ben Snyman, Cofounder and CEO of AuditSoft. “AuditSoft is enabling associations to scale auditing programs by eliminating many of the manual auditing tasks that consume time and cause errors, whilst unlocking a wealth of OHS information in the process. We’re confident the SCSA and its members will gain a lot of value from our solution suite.”

“AuditSoft’s solutions will help improve member services for companies in our COR® program as we continue in our efforts to eliminate workplace incidents from Saskatchewan’s…