SaskTel Selects Blitzz’s App-Free Video to Enhance Technical Support Services – Press Release

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blitzz , a live mobile video platform for remote customer support, today announced that SaskTel , the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, Canada, will roll out Blitzz Concierge to its 170+ agents and over 1.4 million customers.



Blitzz Concierge is a remote video support service that helps technical support teams save money and reduce site visits. SaskTel provides wireline and wireless communications services, including landline telephone, mobile networks, broadband internet, and security services. With Blitzz’s app-free video tool, SaskTel is able to better support technical agents, reduce operating costs, and improve customer service by lowering the average issue resolution time.

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we understand the importance of delivering an exceptional experience,” said Greg Meister, SaskTel Vice President of Operations “We are excited to utilize the remote visual support platform from Blitzz to enhance our customer support abilities and improve the overall experience of our customers.”

Reducing truck rolls can also improve efficiency and lower operating costs for any kind of service enterprise. Truck roll occurs whenever a technician or support agent goes to a customer site to solve an issue, and with Blitzz Concierge SaskTel has already saved over 440 truck rolls in the first year. Additionally, 96% of SaskTel customers reported they would use the Remote Assistance tool again in the future.

The primary benefits of using Blitzz Concierge include: