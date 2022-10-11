SAT20: Graeme Smith on why new T20 league is crucial to South Africa’s future

Graeme Smith scored 9,253 Test runs for South Africa

Graeme Smith loves Test cricket.

He doesn’t use such simplistic language during our hour-long conversation, but his relationship with the longest and oldest format cannot be questioned.

He made his name in whites. He was 22 when he first skippered South Africa and would do so 109 times, more than any other Test captain.

He was immense at the top of the order, amassing 9,265 runs at 48.25, recording two double tons on his inaugural tour of England in 2003.

In 2009 he became the first South African captain to win a series in Australia en route to securing the number one ranking in the world, a feat he’d achieve twice in his storied career.

And yet, despite his own narrative and highlights reel, he is the architect of a new T20 franchise competition that could further consign Test cricket to an anachronism in his country.

The SA20, scheduled for launch on 10 January next year, comes at a time when South Africa’s Test future hangs in the…