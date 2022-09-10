Saturday’s sport pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Sport has been paying respect after Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96

Tributes were paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as sport resumed on Saturday, following the death of the UK’s longest-serving monarch on Thursday.

While all English, Welsh and Northern Irish football, as well as senior football in Scotland, was postponed this weekend, other sports decided to return to action and mark their respects.

Cricket

England’s final Test against South Africa was washed out on day one because of rain before day two was called off as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

On day three, a minute’s silence was observed before the national anthems, with God Save the King followed by sustained applause from the crowd at The Oval.

A military guard of honour and a minute’s silence were observed before God Save the King echoed around The Oval on day three of the third Test between England and South Africa

Players from both sides and the match officials wore black armbands

Golf

After play was halted on…