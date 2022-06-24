Saudi Arabia releases Murtaja Qureiris, as soon as the youngest political prisoner​​ within the kingdom — ESOHR





CNN

—



Murtaja Qureiris, once considered by lawyers and activists as the youngest political prisoner in Saudi Arabia, was released on Friday, the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights told CNN.

His case was first highlighted in an exclusive CNN report published in 2019, which detailed how Saudi authorities arrested Qureiris when he was 13, three years after he ​​was accused of participating in a bike protest during the 2011 Arab Spring ​at the age of 10. ​

After almost four years in pre-trial detention, before his 18th birthday, he was presented with a charge sheet recommending the death penalty.

Prosecutors alleged that Qureiris belonged to “an extremist terror group” and committed violence during protests, including allegedly helping construct Molotov cocktails. Qureiris denied all of the allegations against him. ​

Qureiris…