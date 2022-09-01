Saudi Arabia seizes file 47 million amphetamine tablets hidden in flour cargo

The pills were confiscated at a warehouse after arriving through the dry port of the capital Riyadh, the Saudi Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of smuggling the drugs, according to a spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC).

Saudi’s GDNC tracked the shipment and raided the warehouse, arresting six Syrian and two Pakistani nationals on suspicion of smuggling the drugs.

“The suspects were arrested and faced legal measures and were referred to the public prosecution,” the statement said.