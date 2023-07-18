Savannah VOICE Festival Receives Grant From Georgia Council For The Arts – Press Release

Savannah, GA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) was awarded a Bridge grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. This first-round grant funding for fiscal year 2024 includes a total of 269 grants across 47 counties in three funding categories, which range from COVID-19 recovery support to specific projects to educational programming.

“These vital funds bring life into communities all across the state. Music, theatre, dance, and visual art attract tourists, bring community members together, teach children self-confidence, revitalize downtowns, and more,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “Through this program, GCA is able to support vibrant communities where people want to live, and businesses want to locate.”

“GCA has been integral to our outreach initiatives for many years,” said SVF Executive Director, Chad Sonka. “This Bridge Grant will serve to bolster SVF’s infrastructure so that we can continue to provide essential programming in opera, musical theatre, and song to the community. We are humbled and honored to receive this grant.”

The FY23 first-round funding includes Bridge, Project, and Arts Education grants. The Bridge Grant will provide funding for operating support to 162 nonprofit arts organizations, many of which may have been negatively affected by COVID-19. The Project Grant will help fund 44 single art projects, which may include an art exhibit, a theatre production, a series of children’s workshops, an artist residency, or may be used for capacity building projects, such as developing a strategic plan, creating a development plan, or providing professional development. The Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 63 organizations to support the arts in K-12 education, and may include a variety of disciplines, from visual art to music or theatre, to dance and creative writing.

Funds awarded by Georgia…