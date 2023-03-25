Savory and Partners: Canada Start-Up Visa Advantage: Permanent Residency Status … – Press Release

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Canada is one of the most immigration-aligned countries in the world. The North American nation prides itself as a country for immigrants built by immigrants, and the number of newcomers perfectly emphasises that sentiment.

Canada broke its own record for the number of incoming immigrants in 2022, as it welcomed slightly over 430,000 new permanent residents in the past year. This occurrence was no fluke, as it was part of the Canadian Government’s immigration plan that was already making waves the years prior.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, praised the achievement, saying: “Today marks an important milestone for Canada, setting a new record for newcomers welcomed in a single year. It is a testament to the strength and resilience of our country and its people. Newcomers play an essential role in filling labour shortages, bringing new perspectives and talents to our communities, and enriching our society as a whole.”

In 2021, Canada welcomed 401,000 permanent residents (another record back then), and the Government’s objective is to continue this growth going forward, as Fraser stated: “I am excited to see what the future holds and look forward to another historic year in 2023 as we continue to welcome newcomers.” The Canadian Government intends to maintain the 5% rate of increase until 2025, and if the past five years were any indication, they are on the right track.

Canada aims to welcome 465,000 in 2023, then 485,000 in 2024, and finally, 500,000 in 2025, breaching the half-a-million mark and setting a staggering standard for immigration worldwide.

Immigration in Canada has become one of the country’s critical growth foundations, as it accounts for 75% of Canada’s population growth, 100% of its workforce growth, 36% of its physicians, and 41% of its engineers.

The 2021 census highlighted the streamlined integration of immigrants in Canada, as it had the highest proportion…