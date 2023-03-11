Savory and Partners: No news may be a good thing when waiting on a second passpo… – Press Release

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The process of obtaining citizenship or residency by investment is a simple one. It requires very few steps and very little time compared to other routes of immigration.

As an applicant, a person only needs to collect their documents, submit an application, and make their qualifying investment.

When it comes to the processing side of citizenship and residency by investment applications, the granting government has a lot of work to do for each submission they receive.

Governments must make sure that the applications are complete, that the applicants meet the requirements, and that there are no security or criminal issues associated with each application to ensure the safety and well-being of the country and its inhabitants.

So, while everything seems calm on the applicant’s end, it is a flurry of activity on the government’s side.

Checking the application

Once an investor submits their application, government officials will check to see if all the required documentation is present and translated into the required language.

This process takes a couple of weeks, and during that period, the applicant can assume that routine checks are being conducted by the government.

If a government official finds something missing or incorrect, applicants can expect a request for additional or amended documents. This will delay the overall application process time, but not by much. However, it is always better to make sure everything is in order when applying, which is why investors choose to work with firms that have vast experience in citizenship and residency by investment programs such as Savory & Partners.

Investment checks

Each citizenship or residency by investment program has a different timeline for the investment process. Many, like the Portuguese golden visa and the Turkish citizenship by investment program, require applicants to invest prior to applying.

Others, such as the Caribbean citizenship by investment program and Italy’s La…