Savory and Partners: Portugal D7 Visa: A popular route to Residency – Press Release

DUBAI, UAE, April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Portugal offers a wide range of immigration channels to prospective residents, the most prominent being, the golden visa. But another Portuguese immigration option has been gaining popularity in recent years, the D7 visa.

What is the D7

The D7 visa is a route for people with stable, passive income to issue a Portuguese residence permit and live in Portugal.

The D7 requires applicants to prove they have recurring income from a passive source, which could be:

Pensions

Rent

Dividends

Royalties

Others

For example, a mutual investment fund that produces annual ROI classifies as passive income.

The D7 is issued for 2 years at a time and can be renewed for 3years as long as its holder continues to qualify for the visa.

In order to renew their visa, D7 holders must have spent at least six months a year in Portugal, effectively making them tax residents.

How to qualify for a D7

To qualify for the D7, applicants must:

Have a clean criminal record

Be above 18 years of age

Have active health insurance across the EU

Have proof of address in Portugal (12 months lease agreement or property ownership)

(12 months lease agreement or property ownership) Meet the required passive income threshold

The income threshold differs depending on the family composition of the applicant as follows:

A minimum monthly income of €760 for a single applicant

50% additional for the spouse

30% additional for any extra dependent

Applicants can add their spouse and dependent children under 18 to their D7 application. Dependent children above the age of 18 years must prove dependency on the main applicant, i.e., they should be unmarried, child-less, enrolled in universities or colleges and financially dependent on the main applicant. Applicants can also add their parents if they are above the age of 55 years and dependent on the main applicant.

It is best to open a bank account in Portugal and transfer the required maintenance funds for a 12-month period, the minimum amount required in the Portuguese bank account is determined by…