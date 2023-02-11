Savory & Partners: Choosing The Right Fund For Portugal’s Golden Visa – Press Release

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A great change within Portugal’s golden visa is the sudden interest in the mutual fund investment category.

No golden visa applicant opted for the fund investment option between the years 2012 and 2018, but after a few investors chose the option in 2019, the mutual investment fund option exploded onto the golden visa scene.

In 2019, 0.56% of all golden visa applications came under the fund option. That percentage grew to about 4% in 2020, 9.35% in 2021, and finally soared to 17.41% in 2022.

The interest in funds as a route to the golden visa is understandable; they come with tax exemptions, a simple exit strategy, and decent returns on investment. They are also less emotionally dependent than real estate, which relies heavily on personal preference. They do not require investors to conduct visits to Portugal to check on the investment.

The increase in interest in investment funds under the golden visa does coincide with an increase in the number of US citizens applying, which may indicate a correlation, especially considering how popular fund investments are in the US.

However, for many other investors, the concept of mutual investment funds may seem a bit foreign, considering they are not among the most common investment options in certain countries, which is why it is important for an applicant considering applying under the fund option to understand the most important criteria to consider when choosing a fund.

Government oversight

Under the golden visa regulations, applicants can qualify by investing in a fund registered with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission, or CMVM. This ensures that the fund follows governmental regulations and is subject to official oversight.

Choosing a fund that is not registered with the CMVM will not only result in an application being rejected but may also lead to major financial losses.

Choosing an appropriate level of risk

Different funds come with different investment options, many of…