Say goodbye to your favourite Italian seaside break

(CNN) — It’s the Italian dream: sprawling on one of the Mediterranean’s best beaches, drink in hand, moving only to eat some freshly caught fish or pick up another glass of local wine.

But your summer vita might get a bit less dolce from 2024, when new rules are set to come into force that some in the know are warning could change the fabric of Italy’s seaside.

From December 31, 2023, beachside concessions — whether that’s a beach club renting out sunbeds, a bar or a restaurant — will be put out to tender, in a move that “puts the dolce vita lifestyle at risk,” say those who work in the industry.

The change is in a law that is gradually moving through the Italian parliament, with another vote scheduled for Monday, before parliament is dissolved following the collapse of Mario Draghi’s government.

With 4,600 miles of coastline on the mainland alone, Italy is one of Europe’s biggest beach destinations.