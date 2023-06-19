ScaleNorth Named Among Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs – Press Release

Leading NetSuite Solutions Provider Receives Industry Recognition for Market Growth and Leadership

ScaleNorth, the premier NetSuite solutions provider and 2022 NetSuite BPO Partner of the Year, is pleased to announce its inclusion in Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs list underscoring its exceptional year-over-year growth and client adoption since its founding in 2018. For more than two decades, Bob Scott, an expert in the mid-market financial software community, has been informing the industry via Bob Scott’s Insights, now known as ERP Global Insights. The publication’s list of the 100 most accomplished value-added resellers (VARs) is judged based on annual revenue, validating ScaleNorth’s compelling industry growth.

“We are honored to have made Bob Scott’s Top VAR list for 2023,” said David Lasky, Managing Director at ScaleNorth. “This industry accolade highlights our continued growth and underscores our proven track record of creating strong results for clients. With an exclusive focus on NetSuite, our team remains laser-focused on driving enterprise value and this recognition would not be possible without their relentless commitment to ensuring ongoing customer success.”

With an impressive 310 NetSuite certifications held by ScaleNorth’s skilled team of 250+ employees, 56% of which are certified public accountants (CPAs), the firm possesses the expert skill level to swiftly maximize NetSuite outcomes and ensure quick ROI.

It does this by delivering a wide range of services including NetSuite implementation, consulting, QuickBooks migration, rescue of failed projects and more. In addition, its business process outsourcing (BPO) services spanning basic accounting to fractional controller services, allow businesses to concentrate on their core competencies, leading to efficient operations and sustainable growth. Another key element of ScaleNorth’s success is its strategic partnership with private equity firms. Its team of in-house CPAs enhance financials and…