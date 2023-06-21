SchooLinks Launches Digital Badging Feature: Connecting Industry Partners to Stu… – Press Release

Austin, TX, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SchooLinks, the leading modern college, and career readiness platform, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative new feature, Digital Badging. This powerful addition to SchooLinks’ comprehensive platform will revolutionize how students prepare for their future by visually representing the skills, knowledge, and achievements they have earned through various classroom and work-based learning experiences.

Digital badges are a dynamic and interactive way for students to showcase their accomplishments inside and outside the classroom. By earning badges, students can demonstrate the skillsets that make them competitive in both the workforce and in college applications. Combined with the video resume features in SchooLinks, digital badges allow students to tell their stories beyond a GPA or test scores, opening the door for industry partners to align their needs based on the skills and experiences of students.

SchooLinks recognizes the significance of work-based learning experiences in shaping students’ career trajectories. Industry partners play a pivotal role in providing these opportunities, and SchooLinks’ digital badging feature offers an exciting new avenue for collaboration. Industry partners can now view student badges, comprehensively understanding a student’s accomplishments, skills, and interests. This transparency enables industry partners to make more informed decisions when selecting students for work-based learning placements, internships, or apprenticeships, ensuring the perfect match between student potential and industry needs. As part of SchooLinks’ commitment, future enhancements include the ability for industry partners and companies to grant badges based on students’ experiences – internships, apprenticeships, etc. – with the companies.

“SchooLinks is committed to empowering students on their journey towards college and career readiness,” said Katie Fang, Founder and CEO of SchooLinks….