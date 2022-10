SCIB Unveils Sample IBS House Built with 3D Technology – Press Release

Company also exploring development of training programmes related to 3D technology with ABM

KUCHING, MALAYSIA, Oct 4, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad’s (SCIB), wholly-owned subsidiary, SCIB Industrialised Building System Sdn Bhd (SIBS), today unveiled a sample house built using a 3D printing system from COBOD International A/S, a Copenhagen, Denmark-based 3D construction specialist.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman

The sample house, located on the premises of the Construction Industry Development Board’s (CIDB) Kuching campus, was built in collaboration with Akademi Binaan Malaysia (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd (ABM), an assessment and training centre of the CIDB in Sarawak catering to the development and skills enhancement of the state’s construction industry. SIBS is principally involved in the supply and installation of IBS components as well as owns the 3D-printing machinery that produces IBS components.

On hand to witness the unveiling of the sample house was the State Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment, YB Datu Len Talif Salleh, accompanied by Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SCIB, Rosland bin Othman and, CEO of CIDB, Datuk Ir. Ahmad ‘Asri bin Abdul Hamid.

Tuan Haji Abdul Hadi bin Datuk Abdul Kadir, Director of SCIB, said, “The 3D printing system was acquired as part of our innovation initiatives and to explore the possibilities of deploying this technology in the domestic construction industry. The construction of the IBS sample house using 3D technology has given us invaluable knowledge and experience that will help to facilitate the development of training programmes that we hope to offer to workers in the construction industry who want to enhance their skills and knowledge.”

SCIB also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ABM on 3 October 2022 in conjunction with the CIDB and CIDB…