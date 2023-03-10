Science 37 Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Scien… – Press Release

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE, the industry-leading Metasite™, today announced the granting of inducement equity awards under the Science 37 Holdings, Inc. 2022 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the “Plan”). The Plan was approved by Science 37’s Board of Directors in November 2022. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by Science 37’s Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to the non-executive employees’ entry into employment with the Company.



In connection with the commencement of employment, on March 10, 2023, options to purchase an aggregate 86,300 shares of Science 37 common stock at an exercise price of $0.24 per share, which was the closing sales price of Science 37’s common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on the date of grant, were granted to 13 new employees.

The options have a 10-year term and a four-year vesting schedule, with 25% of the shares subject to the option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining underlying shares vesting in equal monthly installments until fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the grant date, subject to the applicable employee’s continued service with Science 37 through each applicable vesting date.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s SNCE mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. As a single Metasite™ Science 37 reaches an expanded patient population beyond the traditional site and delivers the recruiting power of up to 20 sites in one with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own home, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. The Science 37 Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform, in addition to in-house investigators, mobile nurses, and remote coordinators that drive uniform study…