Science Exchange Hires Veteran Enterprise Technology Leader Ander Tallett as Chi… – Press Release

Tallett’s expertise in life sciences procurement and operations strengthens Science Exchange’s commitment to modernizing purchasing and supplier collaboration

Science Exchange, the first purchasing and supplier orchestration platform for life sciences, is thrilled to announce the appointment of former Moderna Executive Ander Tallett as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717911008/en/

Ander Tallett, Chief Strategy Officer, Science Exchange. (Photo: Business Wire)

As CSO, Tallett will lead corporate and product strategy, opening an exciting chapter for Science Exchange. He will play a pivotal role in propelling Science Exchange’s evolution to a robust purchasing and supplier orchestration platform, fully automating the entire intake-to-pay process for life sciences organizations.

Tallett brings extensive experience in the digital transformation of finance, procurement, and operations within life sciences companies, serving in executive roles at Moderna during the company’s rapid growth. He led teams to tackle complex problems, fix operational inefficiencies, and implement organizational change with enterprise resource management (ERP), procure-to-pay (P2P), and electronic lab notebook (ELN) systems.

In 2020, he founded and led DigitalRadius, a consulting and system implementation company for prominent biotech organizations such as Resilience and Gingko Bioworks.

“Ander’s background is a unique mix of entrepreneurial grit and a sophisticated ability to analyze intricate processes and employ technology to streamline them efficiently,” said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., Science Exchange CEO and Co-Founder. “Coupled with strong company growth, his arrival marks a monumental moment for Science Exchange as we boldly venture into a new era of product innovation and exciting new releases coming later this year.”

Tallett’s enterprise systems and digital…