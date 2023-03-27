SciTec, Inc. awarded $45.8 million contract for continued development of FORGE L… – Press Release

PRINCETON, N.J., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SciTec, Inc., a small business non-traditional defense contractor, was awarded a task order for $45.8 million on the Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract on March 20, 2023 in support of the U.S. Space Force, Space System Command’s (SSC) Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) program. This contract award for the continued development of legacy Space Based Infrared Sensor (SBIRS) Sensor Specific Processing (SSP) follows a nine-month competitive effort to deliver a superior capability to exploit SBIRS data for Missile Warning, Missile Defense, Battlespace Awareness, and Technical Intelligence.

“We are proud to be selected for the legacy SBIRS SSP continued development program. It’s a testament to the demonstrated performance of our solution, enabled by the excellent technical contributions and close collaboration on the prototype effort between SciTec and our partners at the Launch & Missile Defense Systems Division of Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Space Systems Sector and Radiance Technologies, Inc.,” said Mike Diestel, SciTec’s program manager for FORGE SSP. “Our transparent Agile development process and regular technical demonstrations of our software baseline allowed SSC to continually evaluate our approach and progress. It was a successful industry-government team effort. We’ll carry this culture forward to deliver the full Legacy SBIRS SSP capability.”

David Simenc, SciTec vice president for Defense, Intelligence, & Space Solutions added, “Delivering the sensor specific processing for the legacy SBIRS sensors within the FORGE modernized cyber-resilient architecture ensures these critical systems integrate seamlessly with the FORGE ground solution and contribute hand-in-hand with the NextGen OPIR, MEO Missile Tracking/Missile Warning, and proliferated LEO systems currently in development.”

SciTec will execute this effort out of its Boulder, Colorado,…